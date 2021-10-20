Weather Forecast For Geneva
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
