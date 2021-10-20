CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Weather Forecast For Geneva

Geneva News Alert
 8 days ago

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cWweGG900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

