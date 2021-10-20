CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWweFNQ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

