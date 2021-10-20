Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



