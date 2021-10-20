3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Forrest. City

(FORREST. CITY, AR) A sunny Wednesday is here for Forrest. City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forrest. City:

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.