Sun forecast for Alexander City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 8 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexander City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWweCjF00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexander City, AL
With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

