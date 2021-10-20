Daily Weather Forecast For Hannibal
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
