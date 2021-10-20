Daily Weather Forecast For Camden
CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
