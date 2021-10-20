CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Camden

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 8 days ago

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWwe9AJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Nws
Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
199
Followers
445
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy