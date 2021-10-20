CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry

 8 days ago

NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWwe7Or00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Newberry, SC
With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

