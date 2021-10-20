CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For De Soto

De Soto Journal
 8 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cWwe6W800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

