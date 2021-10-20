CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cWwe4kg00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

