CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside Weather Forecast

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 8 days ago

SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cWwe3rx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
83
Followers
453
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy