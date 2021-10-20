Mount Sterling Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0