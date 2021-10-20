Mount Sterling Daily Weather Forecast

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.