Mineral Wells, TX

Weather Forecast For Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
 8 days ago

MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

