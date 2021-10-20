Lawrenceburg Weather Forecast
LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
