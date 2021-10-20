Daily Weather Forecast For Rutland
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
