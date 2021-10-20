CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Daily Weather Forecast For Rutland

Rutland News Beat
 8 days ago

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0cWwdzZh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy frost overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

