Mattoon, IL

Weather Forecast For Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
 8 days ago

MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cWwdygy00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

