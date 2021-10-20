4-Day Weather Forecast For Pampa
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
