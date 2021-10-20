CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cWwdv2n00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

