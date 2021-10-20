Yazoo City Daily Weather Forecast
YAZOO CITY, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0