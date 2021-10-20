CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

YAZOO CITY, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cWwduA400

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

