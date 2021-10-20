Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



