Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
