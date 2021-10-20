CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cWwdtHL00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

