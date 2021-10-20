Belle Glade Daily Weather Forecast
BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
