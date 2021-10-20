CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Bay City

 8 days ago

BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cWwdqdA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

