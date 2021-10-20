CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Pendleton

 8 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pendleton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cWwdpkR00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

