CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

Sun forecast for Payson — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Payson Post
Payson Post
 8 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Payson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWwdo6w00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
140
Followers
544
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy