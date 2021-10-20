Altus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
