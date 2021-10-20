CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast

Buffalo News Flash
 8 days ago

BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cWwdmLU00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

