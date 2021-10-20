CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston

 8 days ago

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cWwdioa00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

