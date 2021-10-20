East. Liverpool Weather Forecast

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



