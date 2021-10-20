CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East. Liverpool Weather Forecast

East Liverpool Updates
 8 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0cWwdg3800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool Updates

