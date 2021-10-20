River Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
