Cleveland, GA

Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cWwdakm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
