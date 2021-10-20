Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.