Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
