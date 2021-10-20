Cloudy forecast for Elko — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ELKO, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Elko, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elko:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 57 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



