Easton, MD

Easton Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cWwcgnf00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

