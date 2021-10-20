CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 8 days ago

(TULLAHOMA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tullahoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tullahoma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwcd9U00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

