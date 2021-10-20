CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Brookhaven Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cWwcWvH00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

