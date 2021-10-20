CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: ActiveOps says client wins drive revenue growth in half year

 8 days ago

ActiveOps PLC - Reading, England-based workforce management software provider - Reports "strong" performance in six months to September 30 amid continued success of its 'Land & Expand' growth...

www.lse.co.uk

Benzinga

ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to NT$150.7 billion. Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.7% Y/Y to NT$73.99 billion, Testing increased 8.6% to NT$13.4 billion, and EMS rose 15% to NT$61.1 billion. Margins: Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points Q/Q to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Shopify posts 46% Q3 revenue growth

Shopify reported higher revenue in Q3 but, despite the news, the final numbers fell short of expectations and the company’s stock took a hit in premarket trading Thursday before rebounding later in the day. The e-commerce platform reported revenues of $1.12 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30 — 46%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mobileworldlive.com

Veon hails revenue, 4G subscriptions growth in Q3

Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu (pictured) highlighted gains across all of the company’s operations during Q3, citing an expansion of its 4G customer base as a key driver. In the company’s earnings statement, Terzioglu explained its performance was boosted by a 24.7 million year-over year rise in 4G subscriptions to 93.8 million, representing 46 per cent of the company’s total customer base.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

UK EARNINGS: PPHE struggles to recover 2019 levels; Foxtons revenue up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd - Amsterdam-based hotel owner and operator - Revenue for three months to September 30 surges to GBP75.7 million from last year's GBP31.2 million, but still 38% lower than 2019's GBP121.0 million. Occupancy increases to 54.3% in 2021, from 29.8% in 2020 but remains below 2019's 86.7%. Revenue per available room rises to GBP63.1 in 2021 from GBP28.8 in 2020, but still was about half of 2019's GBP116.3. In the nine months to September 30, revenue comes in at GBP101.4 million, up 9.0% year-on-year from GBP93.1 million, but down 63% on 2019's GBP276.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Indivior lifts 2021 revenue guidance amid strong Sublocade sales

(Alliance News) - Indivior PLC raised its full-year revenue guidance on Thursday as the drugmaker reported strong third-quarter results for its opioid addiction treatments. The Slough, Berkshire-based pharmaceutical firm said operating profit more than doubled to USD38 million in the three months that ended September 30 from USD18 million a year before, on net revenue of USD187 million, up 18% from USD159 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Microsoft Gains as Cloud Demand Drives Revenue Growth

Investing.com – Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT ) traded 2.3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket as its Cloud business topped $20 billion in revenue for the first time to drive the company past analysts’ estimates for the first quarter. Microsoft Cloud generated 36% more revenue on-year to touch $20.7 billion as clients...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021 27-Oct-2021 / 19:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community. FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: GSK eyes steady annual payout after solid third quarter

(Alliance News) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Wednesday said it expects to match 2020's annual payout after a strong third quarter, with both turnover and profit up. The Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical company reported pretax profit of GBP1.75 billion in the three months to September 30, up 4.8% from GBP1.67 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29. Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 30th September 2021the Final...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: KCR Residential says CEO to switch to non-exec role

KCR Residential REIT PLC - residential-focused real estate investment trust - Says Chief Executive Dominic White to move to non-executive position on board at conclusion of November 19 annual general meeting. Executive Director Russell Naylor to become CEO. "He will continue to oversee the finance function," KCR says. KCR adds:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Northcoders CEO Hill and COO Batra sell shares

Northcoders Group PLC - Manchester, England-based training programmes provider - Says Chief Executive Chris Hill sells 30,000 shares at 200 pence each on Monday, GBP60,000 in total. Chief Operating Officer Amul Batra sells 64,000 shares at same price, GBP128,000 in total. Sales made to "meet market demand and with the permission of the company's nominated adviser required pursuant to a lock-in agreement". Hill retains 22% stake following sale, Batra holds 14%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY

