IN BRIEF: ActiveOps says client wins drive revenue growth in half year

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd - Amsterdam-based hotel owner and operator - Revenue for three months to September 30 surges to GBP75.7 million from last year's GBP31.2 million, but still 38% lower than 2019's GBP121.0 million. Occupancy increases to 54.3% in 2021, from 29.8% in 2020 but remains below 2019's 86.7%. Revenue per available room rises to GBP63.1 in 2021 from GBP28.8 in 2020, but still was about half of 2019's GBP116.3. In the nine months to September 30, revenue comes in at GBP101.4 million, up 9.0% year-on-year from GBP93.1 million, but down 63% on 2019's GBP276.3 million.
Comments / 0