Hotel Review: Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning luxury hospitality brand, announces that Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection—a new resort set amongst a protected mangrove forest along a pristine stretch of the Caribbean Sea—will open its doors this December and is now accepting reservations. The brand’s third luxury resort in Mexico will be located within the new luxury Kanai development and just 30 miles from Cancun International Airport. Inspired by the ancient Mayan belief that renewal stems from active exploration of the elements, the resort’s luxury accommodations are entirely oceanfront or oceanview, a rare Riviera Maya experience, and the perfect setting for ringing in the holiday season. Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection will embody positive change and more conscious living defined by breathtaking beaches, awe-inspiring natural surroundings, extraordinary cuisine and experiences that facilitate rejuvenation in every sense of the word.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO