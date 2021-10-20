Hotel Review: Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best luxury hotels on the French Riviera. The mythical, legendary and fabulous French Riviera – nestled between the Alps, the Italian border and the Mediterranean Sea – is a top travel destination for many tourists. Enjoying a mild, sunny climate all year round, the French Riviera is famous all over the world for its seaside towns and villages like Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Saint-Tropez. Lively seaside resorts such as Juan-les-Pins, beautiful sandy or pebbled beaches, the wild landscapes of the Estérel, the picturesque islands of Lérins and Porquerolles, and century-old villages like Saint-Paul-de-Vence and Èze rank among the area’s top attractions. France’s Mediterranean coast is also teeming with stunning hotels; here’s my selection of the 10 best hotels on the French Riviera.
Comments / 0