Alexandria, MN

Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cWwc7Bb00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then widespread frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

