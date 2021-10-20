CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
 8 days ago

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWwc5Q900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

