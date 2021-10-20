CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Vernal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 8 days ago

VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWwc4XQ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernal, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Vernal Daily

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
94
Followers
426
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy