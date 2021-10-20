Weather Forecast For Blythe

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cWwc1tF00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

