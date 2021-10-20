Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday on advice from her doctor, Buckingham Palace announced.

The queen was told that she should rest "for a few days" and, as a result, won't be taking the Northern Ireland trip.

Buckingham Palace said that she "reluctantly accepted" the advice.

Officials added that the queen is resting at Windsor Castle and hosting politicians and business leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future," it added, according to Sky News.

The reason for the doctor's advice wasn't specified, but it's not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II had been scheduled to attend a church service in Amargh on Thursday to celebrate Northern Ireland's foundation.

The 95-year-old monarch is expected to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, later this month.