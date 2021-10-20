CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sheridan

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 8 days ago

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cWwbyTi00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
73
Followers
529
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy