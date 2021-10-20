CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Berea

Berea News Flash
 8 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cWwbqPu00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

