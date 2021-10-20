Daily Weather Forecast For Berea
BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
