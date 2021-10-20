The little ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets in the area this Sunday for Halloween. Trick or Treat hours are from 4 until 6 P.M in Marinette and Menominee, 3 to 5pm in Peshtigo, 4 to 6:30pm in Stephenson, 2 to 4pm in Carney Nadeau, 6 to 8pm in Coleman, 3 to 6pm in Crivitz, and 1 to 4pm in Wausaukee for their Trunk or Treat at the Evergreen Campground.

HALLOWEEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO