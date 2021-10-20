Downtown trick-or-treating for the City of Marinette and the City of Menominee will take place from 3pm – 5pm today Thursday, October 28th. For the City of Marinette please be on the lookout for the orange pumpkins on participating businesses doors and windows. I have never found anything that has...
MENOMINEE—The Menominee Downtown Business Association has set downtown business trick-or-treating hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Regular trick-or-treating on Halloween is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. After a year off last year due to COVID-19, many Menominee shops on 1st Street and 10th Avenue between 1st and...
The little ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets in the area this Sunday for Halloween. Trick or Treat hours are from 4 until 6 P.M in Marinette and Menominee, 3 to 5pm in Peshtigo, 4 to 6:30pm in Stephenson, 2 to 4pm in Carney Nadeau, 6 to 8pm in Coleman, 3 to 6pm in Crivitz, and 1 to 4pm in Wausaukee for their Trunk or Treat at the Evergreen Campground.
Here are the dates and times for trick or treating in all Hamilton County communities…. Blairsburg-Sunday,October 31 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. with a free meal served at the fire station at 6:00 p.m. Ellsworth-Saturday,October 30 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Jewell-Saturday,October 30 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. with hot...
The Annual Strasburg Halloween Parade is back this year! The parade will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Strasburg Jaycee Park and proceed east on Miller, West Main and East Main Streets to the Shenk Avenue intersection. If you are traveling through Strasburg this evening remember traffic will be temporarily...
