Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Heavy Rain
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
