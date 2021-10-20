Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Heavy Rain High 63 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 54 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.