Crescent City, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City

 8 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cWwbfx900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Heavy Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

