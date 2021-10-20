CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Rainy forecast for Brookings? Jump on it!

Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 8 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brookings Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWwbe4Q00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Sunbreak#Nws
Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
71
Followers
483
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy