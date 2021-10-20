Rainy forecast for Brookings? Jump on it!

(BROOKINGS, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brookings Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookings:

Wednesday, October 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.