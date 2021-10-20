CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Some oil stocks look hugely tempting right now as oil prices rise.
  • ConocoPhillips' low costs is a huge competitive advantage.
  • Devon Energy's dividend policy and Enbridge's growth moves could mean huge dividends for you.

Oil stocks have stunned the markets this year, surging alongside oil prices. No one predicted oil prices to rebound as dramatically the way they cratered last year: The West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude price, for example, is hovering over $83 per barrel right now after going negative in April 2020. Not surprisingly, investors poured big money into oil stocks, and if you think there's no steam left, think again.

Despite surging oil prices, the largest oil producers have still capped production and capital spending and are using all the cash instead to repay debt, repurchase shares, and pay big dividends to shareholders. Such stocks should still be able to fetch you handsome returns even if oil prices were to dip. With earnings around the corner, here are three such top oil stocks to buy this month.

Rock-solid cash-flow growth makes this a tempting oil stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has pretty much all the ingredients that go into making an oil stock a solid pick: It is growing low-cost reserves aggressively, generating boatloads of cash, and rewarding shareholders richly.

In fact, between just June and now, ConocoPhillips has increased its cash-flow projections substantially thanks to yet another acquisition. After expanding its low-cost resource base significantly by acquiring Concho Resources last year, ConocoPhillips will now acquire Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4gYL_0cWwbZbf00
Image source: Getty Images.

With these deals, ConocoPhillips' cash-flow breakeven point will dip to as low as $30 per barrel. And if WTI price averages $50 per barrel through 2031, ConocoPhillips projects it could:

  • Generate $165 billion in cash from operations (CFO).
  • Generate $80 billion in free cash flow.
  • Return $76 billion CFO to shareholders in the form of regular and special dividends.

Notably, ConocoPhillips will still retain almost $10 billion cash at all times through the 10 years to maintain liquidity, so it's a well-balanced capital allocation policy.

So if you buy ConocoPhillips stock now, here's what you can expect: Higher cash flows, growing dividends, and share repurchases, all of which, along with the stock's 2.5% yield, could potentially deliver double-digit annual returns on your shares. At oil prices above $50, the upside potential could be even higher. With Wall Street projecting ConocoPhillips' sales to more than double in the third quarter, the oil stock's upcoming quarterly release on Nov. 2 could be a big one.

This oil stock wants to pay you bigger dividends than ever

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will also report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2, but Wall Street has even bigger expectations from this oil stock and expects to see nearly 200% growth in sales and 60% growth in its earnings in Q3.

Importantly, beyond its quarterly numbers, what matters is Devon's capability to efficiently return capital to shareholders in the long run. The oil stock could easily pass that test thanks to its new, unique fixed-plus-variable dividend policy.

So Devon is paying a fixed, regular dividend, and supplementing it with special dividends of up to 50% incremental cash flows (cash flows left after capital expenditures and fixed dividend) each quarter. With oil prices on the rise, that could mean some hefty dividend checks coming your way. For example, Devon's total dividend of $0.49 per share last quarter was up an astounding 44% sequentially.

Devon has already proved its mettle with uninterrupted dividend increases for the past 28 years, but potentially faster dividend growth under its new dividend policy is a double boon for shareholders. With premier Basin assets in Anadarko, Eagle Ford, Williston, and Powder River and having repaid substantial amounts of debt in recent quarters, Devon can afford to pay big dividends at current oil prices, making it a top oil stock to own.

This 6.2%-yielding stock is making some big growth moves

My last pick is also among the finest oil dividend stocks out there: Canada-based Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has increased dividends annually for 26 years, at a solid compound annual rate of 10% over the period. That dividend growth is why long-term investors even in a volatile industry like oil and gas could reap such humongous returns from their Enbridge shares.

The other reason is Enbridge's relatively "safe" oil and gas business: 98% of its services of storing, transporting, and delivering oil and gas are contracted, which means the energy infrastructure company's cash flows are dependable even in a low-oil-price environment that can otherwise hit oil refiners hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvxAe_0cWwbZbf00

Enbridge has multiple growth catalysts ahead. First, its Line 3 replacement project is finally complete after nearly eight years of work and operational, as reported by Enbridge in September. Second, Enbridge just acquired Moda Midstream Operating to expand its export capacity along the Gulf Coast. As both the Line 3 completion and the Moda acquisition come just ahead of the winter season when demand for oil and gas is seasonally high, they could help Enbridge boost volumes considerably.

Last quarter, Enbridge generated $2.5 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF) and guided for DCF of $4.70 to $5.00 per share for 2021, versus the $4.67 in DCF it generated in 2020. As DCF indicates the amount of cash available for distribution to shareholders, a rising DCF should eventually mean bigger dividends.

With oil and gas prices skyrocketing in recent weeks and some producers announcing plans to boost production, I expect strong third-quarter numbers and outlook from Enbridge on Nov. 5, making this 6.2%-yielding a top high-yield oil stock to buy.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Underrated Cannabis Stocks That Could Be Great Buys

Fire & Flower and Verano Holdings aren't nearly as popular as their peers. Both companies are formidable investments and possess attractive growth opportunities. In Verano's case, investors have started to take more notice of the stock -- likely due to the company's impressive results. If you're a cannabis investor, then...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Dividend stocks have historically run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers. This income trio offers a healthy blend of sustainable growth and value. If you're like most investors, the mere mention of the words "stock market crash" is unnerving. That's because the downside we witness during steep corrections often occurs in a short time frame.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy as the U.S. Population Ages

The healthcare industry is known to be financially resilient -- companies in it provide products and services that people will continue to need regardless of outside factors such as changes in the economy. Companies operating in or around this industry will also make particularly interesting investments because the demographic makeup of the U.S. population is getting steadily older.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Big Oil#Devon Energy#Conocophillips#Concho Resources#Royal Dutch Shell#Permian
The Motley Fool

Buy This Value Stock Before Everyone Else Does

Valued at only 9 times next year's projected per-share earnings, Citigroup is the cheapest megabank stock. New CEO Jane Fraser is already moving in ways that optimize the company's strengths, and shedding operations that aren't good fits. While the intended overhaul could take years to complete, the market may start...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Companies are going to rely heavily upon software as more business moves to the cloud. No business performs as well as these two SaaS stocks do in their respective fields. Whether it's through application software, infrastructure, or fintech payment platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stocks are going to continue playing a crucial role in helping business operate in the future.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

Lucid Group has lined up a big event to deliver its first electric sedans. Meanwhile, its CEO reveals Lucid's second-largest market's name and his future plans. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has become unstoppable: The electric vehicle stock soared again today, jumping an eye-popping 45% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Just when...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? Buy These Top Stocks and Wait 10 Years

Time in the market is one of the most important variables in determining your total returns. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to help merchants combat fraud. SoFi offers a comprehensive suite of mobile-first financial services. Here's one of my favorite pieces of investing wisdom: It's time in the market, not timing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

EQT Corporation (EQT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Hello, everyone, and welcome to the EQT Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand over to your host, Andrew Breese, Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Sir Andrew, please go ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb has a strong product lineup plus an impressive pipeline. Pfizer has a lot more to offer than just its megablockbuster COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare giant with unparalleled diversification and size. Which companies of today will stand the test of time? There's a pretty...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch as Earnings Season Kicks Off

Earnings season is underway, and it's likely that some of your favorite stocks either have posted, or are about to post, their quarterly results. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 13, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Trevor Jennewine, and Rachel Warren share three companies they are watching closely in the current earnings period.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Surging: Is It a Buy?

Tesla's third-quarter deliveries increased 73% year over year and its profit margins expanded significantly. There are good reasons for investors' growing bullishness. The stock's pricey valuation, however, should be viewed skeptically. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been surging in recent weeks. But one analyst thinks the stock will go even...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Matterport could redefine how we interact with physical spaces in a digital world. The iBuying business is booming, and Offerpad shouldn't be discounted. Callaway's golf club business may not be a long-term growth business, but Topgolf is. Some of the highest-profile growth stocks on the market have struggled in 2021...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Shares in Fluor Corporation Soared Today

The company continues to execute its long-term aims to reposition its contract activity. Shares in engineering contractor Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were up by more than 8% as of 3 p.m. Thursday. The move comes down to a significant contract win by a Fluor joint venture ahead of Fluor's third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov. 5.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Skyrocketed Today

The company has refocused on gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors, selling off its old core operations in LED and lighting products. These chips serve several important growth markets. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) rose as much as 38% on Thursday, lifted by a fantastic first-quarter earnings report. The...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Top Oil Stock Closes In On New Buy Point After 955% Surge

ChampionX (CHX), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is close to a new buy point after reporting Q3 results on Wednesday. The stock, up 955% from its March 2020 coronavirus-crash lows to its June high, has rallied as tight global oil supplies drive crude prices higher. ChampionX provides drilling technology, artificial lift solutions and automation technologies for the oil and gas industry.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy