Fallon, NV

Fallon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fallon News Watch
 8 days ago

FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cWwbPmP00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

