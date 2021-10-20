Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- 15 mph wind
