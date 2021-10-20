CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown

Watertown News Watch
 8 days ago

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cWwazOe00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Watertown, SD
