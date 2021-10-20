CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
 8 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cWwaBhg00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

