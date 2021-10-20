CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Keene

 8 days ago

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWwa4bq00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

